Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Get ready to get inked and get rocked! The inaugural INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival will take place the weekend of July 13-15 at the Historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio.

Rise Against, A Day to Remember, Bush, Black Label Society and Clutch will head up the three-day festival, which features a mixture of music, tattoo artists, a circus sideshow, food and merchandise vendors and tours of the famous reformatory. If that location looks familiar, it’s because it was used as a major set location for the 1994 Oscar-nominated film The Shawshank Redemption.

Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster says, “We just finished our new album and now it will be fun to get back out and play some shows. Come hang with Clutch at this year’s INKCARCERATION!”

In addition to the top line acts, the weekend will also include performances by Our Lady Peace, Suicidal Tendencies, Fuel, Hatebreed, Sevendust, Living Colour, Of Mice and Men, Corrosion of Conformity, Lit, Life of Agony, Alien Ant Farm, ’68, SOiL, Adelitas Way, Jenncity, Bad Omens, Fear the Fallen, Akadia, Through Fire, All About a Bubble and more acts to be announced. The bands will rock two stages set up within the Historic Ohio State Reformatory grounds, with the set times to be announced in the lead up to this year’s event.

The Tattoo Festival portion of the event will feature over 70 booths featuring local and regional tattoo artists with more information on the participating artists coming soon. Festival goers can also take part in self-guided tours of the Historic Ohio State Reformatory, home of the “Shawshank Prison.” To be fully immersive, each tour experience should take about 1.5 hours.

Fans attending can also enjoy the Hellzapoppin Rock N’ Roll Circus Sideshow, who will provide an eye-catching performance backed by anthemic music that features fire eating, fire breathing, the razor-sharp machete walk, acrobatic stunts, sword swallowing, knife-throwing, and archery using human targets, as well as illusions like the Chinese blade box of death, and human oddities and curiosities.

Weekend tickets – which include the concert portion, self-guided prison tours, tattoo festival, circus sideshow, and more – are a steal at a starting price of just $89 per person. Attendees can further accent their experience with a Weekend VIP or Premium VIP ticket! Weekend VIP tickets start at $321 per person (single day ticket and VIP options coming soon) and include all of the above plus access to the air-conditioned VIP lounge offering lunch, dinner, and a private bar. Premium VIP includes all of the above plus side stage access for premium viewing of the concert portion, a t-shirt and an exclusive festival laminate. Premium VIP begins at $1210.50 per person.

Festival campers and RVer’s, INKCARCERATION has got you covered. RV Weekend Camping packages are available for just $1053.50 for four people, and include four weekend tickets to the event and available hookups for water and electric. Tent campers can also buy a Weekend Tent Camping package at $803.50 for four people, which includes four weekend tickets to the event and a 20×20 camping space. All RV and tent camping will be located under five miles from the festival at Richland Fairgrounds. Shuttle service to and from the venue will be available.

Tickets are sure to go fast and you can get your tickets now at the INKCARCERATION festival website. So jump on those tickets now.