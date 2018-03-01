According to NewJersey.com, after a night of partying with buddies in Morgantown, W.V. last Friday, Kenny Bachman thought he had called an Uber to take him back to where he was staying near West Virginia University’s campus.

Instead, he woke up in the passenger seat of a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan next to an Uber driver that was taking him home. Not where he was staying with friends in West Virginia, but home home. Like, where he lives. In Gloucester County. More than 300 miles away.

“I just woke up,” Bachman told NJ Advance Media in a phone interview. “And I’m thinking, ‘Why the f— am I in the car next to some random ass dude I don’t even know?”

The price? A hefty $1,635.93. Bachman says he passed out in the van and after two hours woke up to the driver telling him they were on their way to New Jersey. Couldn’t he just get out of the car once he realized what was happening?

“No, because what am I, just going to get dropped off on the side of the road?” Bachman says.

Uber confirmed that the ride did indeed occur and that the driver took the rider to the destination he requested. Uber also connected with Bachman and resolved the matter, which ended with him agreeing to pay the fare.

Ouch…