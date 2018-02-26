Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Prince‘s Paisley Park have announced the details for Celebration 2018, the second annual four-day gathering at the music icon’s Chanhassen, Minnesota complex.

Taking place April 19th to 22nd, Celebration 2018 “will welcome fans from around the world into an inspired environment of live music, panel discussions and special presentations highlighting Prince’s tremendous talent, influence and importance as a composer, musician, producer, live performer and filmmaker,” organizers said.

Among the musical acts scheduled to perform at Celebration 2018 include Prince’s longtime protégé Sheila E., fDeluxe – the group formerly known as the Family featuring Susannah Melvoin, Eric Leeds, Jellybean Johnson – and the live debut of a new supergroup composed of members of Paisley Park and New Power Generation alumni.

On April 21st, the two-year anniversary of Prince’s death, Celebration 2018 attendees will flock to Minneapolis’ Target Center for Prince: Live on the Big Screen, a concert featuring “newly remastered and never-before-released audio and video of Prince accompanied live on the Target Center stage by an all-star ensemble of musicians who performed alongside him throughout his storied career.”

