Fortune- McDonald’s is bringing back its Szechuan sauce again after an attempt to do so last year led to riots when not enough of the coveted sauce was available. The Szechuan sauce this time will be made available nationwide starting Monday, Feb. 26. McDonald’s will distribute 20 million packets of the sauce across every location in the U.S. to try and mitigate shortages.

McDonald’s Szechuan sauce, initially released in 1998 in a limited edition run to promote Disney’s Mulan, reentered pop culture last year when the cartoon scientist Rick obsessed over finding the elusive sauce on Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. Demand for Szechuan sauce then grew among the show’s fans, who started a petition to bring it back.