WWE returns to the Twin Cities on Friday, March 9, 2018! Don’t miss WWE Live Road To Wrestlemania at the newly renovated Target Center. See your favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy at WWE Live!

SEE YOUR FAVORITE SUPERSTARS IN ACTION LIVE:

Universal Champion- BROCK LESNAR returns home to MINNEAPOLIS and will face THE MIZ in a Champion vs. Champion Match!

PLUS,

ROMAN REIGNS

SETH ROLLINS

RAW Women’s Champion -ALEXA BLISS

The Bar- SHEAMUS & CESARO

BRAUN STROWMAN

FINN BALOR

SASHA BANKS

And many more!

*Talent is subject to change*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live