Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE

Steel Panther has released a video for their song “Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)” and revealed additional dates on their Sunset Strip Live! tour. The animated clip was created by the Tipperary, Ireland based animation and film company Ntoonz and can be viewed below.

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)” is the latest single from last year’s Lower the Bar LP. And even though the video is delivered as a cartoon in animated format, don’t expect anything to ever be kid-friendly from Steel Panther.

Steel Panther’s Lower the Bar came out last through Kobalt Music Recordings. The band has previously released music videos for the songs “Poontang Boomerang,” “I Got What You Want,” “Wasted Too Much Time” as well as a cover of Cheap Trick’s “She’s Tight.” For some added fun, check out the band’s NSFW Emoji keyboard.