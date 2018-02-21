Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Paul Stanley has had enough.

The KISS frontman is pleading for reformed gun laws in the wake of the tragic Parkland high school shooting that claimed 17 lives.

“Pray & weep for the loss of these beautiful children & vow to be a part of the needed changes to gun laws & restrictions for purchasing,” Stanley shared on Twitter. “The Second Amendment was written over 200 years ago with specific intent & circumstances now sadly misrepresented.”

Stanley’s comments carry extra weight, as the KISS singer has been a very vocal and proud patriot who goes out of his way to support American servicemen and servicewomen whenever possible.

“So many Americans think that freedom is free,” Stanley told Radio.com in 2016, the same year KISS hired veterans to work on the band’s road crew.

“It’s only free for those who don’t have to sacrifice to make it possible. People risk life and limb and come back damaged in all kinds of ways, and hardly receive the recognition, let alone the treatment and necessary services that are needed. And the people who serve on our behalf, when they are impacted by their service, we sometimes forget that their families are impacted too.”

Stanley’s tweet about gun reform instantly generated a variety of responses from fans standing on both sides of the debate.

“If you think tighter gun laws will change this you are mistaken,” argued one fan. “If you think more mental health studies and checks will change this you are mistaken.”

“Seemed to work perfectly well in Australia after their ‘96 mass murder,” countered another. “But hey, let’s just keep doing nothing, because that’s obviously accomplishing so much”

