Coheed and Cambria / Photo Credit: Maria Ives

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday will get quite familiar this summer as the two bands will co-headline U.S. amphitheaters this summer. The bands just announced a 28-city tour that starts off July 6 in Miami and continues through an Aug. 12 finale in Phoenix.

Joining the two acts on the run this summer will be The Story So Far. They’ll open all of the scheduled dates. After starting in the southeastern U.S., the tour will make its way up the East Coast, then traveling inland through the Midwest en route to the Southwest and the western U.S. before finishing in Phoenix.

“It’s funny, we’ve been friends all of this time but we’ve never done a full tour together,” comments Taking Back Sunday drummer Mark O’Connell. “We ran into each other at some festivals last year and got to talking about it and here we are.”

Tickets for the trek will go on sale starting Friday (Feb. 23) at 10AM local time via Live Nation. Pre-sales through the artists will begin tomorrow (Feb. 21) at 10AM local time with the pre-sales set to close at 10PM on Thursday (Feb. 22).

Coheed and Cambria last released The Color Before the Sun in 2015, and while they’ve yet to announce plans for their next album, the summer run is expected to focus on their entire catalog. Like Coheed, Taking Back Sunday have put in plenty of support on their 2016 album Tidal Wave. See all of the scheduled dates below.

Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday / The Story So Far 2018 Tour Dates

July 6 – Miami, Fla. @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

July 7 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 8 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Chastain Park Amphitheater

July 11 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 13 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15 – Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion

July 17 – Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

July 19 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

July 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE – Outdoors*

July 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*

July 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

July 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 27 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 29 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 31 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 2 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Aug. 3 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 4 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Sculpture Park

Aug. 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center*

Aug. 9 – Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre*

Aug. 10 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Aug. 11 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre