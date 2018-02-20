Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Court documents show R&B singer R. Kelly has been evicted from two Atlanta-area homes over unpaid rent.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that Feb. 13 filings with the Fulton County magistrate court show Kelly owes more than $31,000 in past due payments to SB Property Management Global.

Court filings show Kelly paid $3,000 a month and $11,542 a month, respectively, for two homes just 2 miles (3 kilometers) apart.

Records don’t show criminal filings related to the matter. Neither the property company’s Edmond Green nor Kelly spokesman Trevian Kutti would comment to the newspaper.