Marilyn Manson (Maria Ives for Radio.com)Marilyn Manson (Maria Ives for Radio.com)

Marilyn Manson has returned to the road after having to cancel dates last year due to his onstage injury, but his rescheduled performance in Huntington, N.Y. left fans demanding a refund. Fans are stating that the singer had a meltdown onstage, cutting his show short and leaving most puzzled by his behavior.