Metallica + Vans Third Collaboration Arrives Tomorrow

Metallica and Vans are back at it again, partnering up for a third time on a collection of footwear, apparel and accessories. The latest line will debut tomorrow (Feb. 16) via the band’s official online store and through all Vans retail outfits.

“We’re psyched to announce that we have once again teamed up with our friends at Vans to bring you two new styles in the Vans x Metallica exclusive collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories,” the band says in a statement. “The latest installment from the long-time partnership marks the third collaboration between us and the iconic Southern California company.”

There will be two new styles of shoes in the Vans x Metallica exclusive collection; the Sk8-Hi Reissue and the Classic Slip-On. A short sleeve t-shirt and trucker hat will be available as well. All the products can be viewed below.

Unlike the last time the two entities paired up, in 2013 for a loud, Kill ‘Em All design, the new line is much more subtle, featuring the the band’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct “glitch” logo. Dressed in full grain leather upper and tonal deco-stitched Sidestripe, the Sk8-Hi Reissue showcases an etched Metallica logo on the sidewall with a wrapped version on the quarter panels. The Classic Slip-On features an all-over logo print across the vamp and is finished with the same engraved Metallica logo on the sidewalls.

Yesterday, it was announced that Metallica would be the recipients of this year’s prestigious Polar Music Prize, considered the Nobel Prize of music. The band are one of two laureates for 2018 and will receive the award from His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony on June 14.

“Receiving the Polar Music Prize is an incredible thing. It puts us in very distinguished company,” said drummer Lars Ulrich. “It’s a great validation of everything that Metallica has done over the last 35 years. At the same time, we feel like we’re in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us. Thank you very much.” Frontman James Hetfield added, “I feel very honored to be in such great company with the others who have accepted the Polar Music Prize. As myself and as Metallica, I’m grateful to have this as part of our legacy, our history. Thank you.”