Credit: Sick Chirpse

God gave rock and roll to you, but KISS may have to save it … at least if you buy into a new comic. The four KISS members factor into the story of a new KISS / Vampirella trade paperback that goes on sale Feb. 14. According to the description, the story takes place in 1974 with many L.A. bands either breaking up, disappearing, selling out or going crazy, with KISS stumbling into the conspiracy.

Buy it HERE