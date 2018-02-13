If you know for a fact that no one loves fried chicken more than your S.O., you’ll want to get in on KFC’s new Valentine’s Day offering. Thanks to the fried chicken chain, you can show all your loved ones just how much you care with a series of fried chicken-scented, scratch ‘n’ sniff Valentine’s Day cards that feature photos of Colonel Sanders.

The cards are available at all participating KFC restaurants in the U.S., beginning Monday, Feb. 12. You can get your hands on some by stopping by the restaurant for a romantic dinner for two — that would be the $10 Chicken Share — which comes with a set of four cards.