Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic rock can sometimes make for the most unexpected tour combinations.

Case in point: this summer’s double-bill pairing Styx with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Upon closer inspection, however, both acts represent their own inimitable take on no-nonsense, straightforward rock and roll. Styx were a hard-driving, Midwestern prog-rock band long before the ballads and “Mr. Roboto” took over. Joan Jett has always personified rock at its most stripped-down and essential.

Together, these truly classic rock acts will barnstorm North America with ’80s metal outfit Tesla in tow.

The rock-intensive tour kicks off on May 30 in Irvine, CA, winding across the continent before landing in Holmdel, NJ, on July 15.

Tickets for most shows go on sale this Friday, Feb. 16 via Live Nation.

See the full tour itinerary below.

5/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

6/1 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

6/2 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

6/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

6/5 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6/7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

6/9 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

6/10 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

6/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

6/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

6/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/27 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/28 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

6/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

7/3 – Montreal, QUE @ Place Bell at Laval

7/4 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage

7/6 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8 – St . Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

7/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion