The Smashing Pumpkins reunion just keeps getting messier.

With the worst-kept secret in rock of Billy Corgan getting the original lineup back together, rumors have been swirling regarding the bass player.

Fans have been eager to see original bassist, D’arcy Wretzky return to the fold, but hopes were dashed when she recently shared that she would not be involved.

Now, Wretzky has revealed that not only won’t she be involved, but that Corgan had offered an invitation which he quickly rescinded.

Wretzky went deeper into the behind-the-scenes madness surrounding the Smashing Pumpkins ‘reunion’ in a new interview where she shared alleged text messages between herself and Corgan.

In the interview, Wretzky said that Corgan maintained a dialogue with her throughout the process, at first claiming that the recent Rick Rubin recording sessions did not include original guitarist, James Iha, and that his involvement would be “a little but not the whole thing.”

Corgan went on to tell Wretzky that her role in the reunion was more of a timing issue that needed to be worked out.

“As far as you not being involved, there was never any decision to shut you out, or make you not welcome. It’s more about getting on the same page with [the] tour first and then the necessity of the song came up,” Corgan told her. “So focus on [the] tour and I think we can find the right way to have you involved. I know speaking with Jimmy, he wants you involved so that the tour is the best thing we can all give the fans and build for the future.”

Wretzky claims that she was presented with a contract offer that was also extended to Iha and Chamberlin. A month after all four parties agreed on the terms, Corgan suddenly turned tail on Wretzky, telling her, “Well, that wasn’t a real offer.”

She adds that Corgan told her that Iha and Chamberlin were “with him” on the decision to go with a different bass player.

“I am totally disgusted with James,” Wretzky told Blast Echo. “He should be ashamed of himself.”

After Wretzky posted the story on Facebook, she engaged with fans who reacted to the news.

“I really wish there didn’t have to be sides. Thank you tho,” she replied to one fan who said that the fans were on her side.

“I think people might be getting sick and tired of being manipulated by Billy,” she told another fan who was questioning his Smashing Pumpkins fandom in light of the information.

“I abandoned (Billy’s ship) in 1999 cause I knew it was sinking,” she said to yet another, referencing her leaving the group in the late ’90s. “He was beyond helping. His ego & insecurities spun out of control and I could no longer reel him in, which had been a large part of my role for many years, but it was hopeless” (via Consequence of Sound).

Wretzky followed her posting of the article with an additional message.

“I am truly and deeply sorry. I think one other quote needs to be added to that,” she wrote. “It’s a text from Billy to me. I will cut/paste.

‘Yes, there will always be a crowd but without real backing in an unbelievably tough environment to win in I will walk away so it doesn’t matter that there will always be a club full of people wanting to hear old songs’