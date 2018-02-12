Jason Mraz’s “Good Vibes” North American Summer Tour

Will Make a Stop at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

St. Paul, Minn. – Jason Mraz is confirmed for the 2018 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number. Show details are as follows:

Good Vibes with Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28 at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Tickets: $49 and $39 (all reserved seating)

On sale: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16

Tickets will be available through Etix at etix.com or by calling (800) 514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 16. For additional State Fair ticket information, call (651) 288-4427.

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner Jason Mraz has today announced plans for a North American summer tour, joined by his SuperBand and featuring special guest Brett Dennen. “GOOD VIBES” begins Friday, July 18 at Cleveland, OH’s Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica and then continues through early September. Fan pre-sales begin Wednesday, Feb. 14, with all remaining tickets released to the general public on Friday, Feb. 16. For complete details and ticket information, please visit jasonmraz.com/tour.

Prior to “GOOD VIBES,” Mraz – who only last night concluded his acclaimed (and twice extended) Broadway debut run in the hit musical, Waitress – is poised to embark on a more intimate live tour, dubbed “An Evening With Jason Mraz, Solo Acoustic.” Those dates begin Thursday, March 8 at Raleigh, NC’s Raleigh Memorial Auditorium and then continue through the month.

Brett Dennen’s new single “Already Gone” from his forthcoming EP “Let’s…” has been consistently climbing the BDS Radio Charts since its January debut at No. 23 (most recently reaching No. 10), and is Dennen’s fastest climbing AAA song of his career.

Mraz recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of his RIAA platinum certified major label debut album, Waiting for My Rocket to Come, with the album’s first-time-ever vinyl release. The Waiting for My Rocket to Come double LP is available now on standard black vinyl at all music retailers carrying vinyl records (see here); an orange vinyl edition is exclusively available via Barnes & Noble. All vinyl editions feature expanded artwork by Robert Fisher and Alison Dyer, plus lyrics and new liner notes by Mraz.

As PEOPLE recently noted, Waiting for My Rocket to Come launched Mraz “from the Southern California coffee house scene into global stardom and the forefront of contemporary American singer-songwriters.” Released Oct. 15, 2002, “the album indeed propelled Mraz to the forefront of contemporary American pop, fueled by a trio of indelible hit singles in “You And I Both,” “Curbside Prophet,” and the No. 1 favorite, “The Remedy (I Won’t Worry).” The latter single proved Mraz’s breakthrough, ascending to the top 15 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” while also reaching the top of the “Top 40 Adult Recurrents” chart.

About Jason Mraz: He has quietly amassed a diverse fan-base throughout all parts of the globe. Since getting his start in coffeehouses in San Diego, Mraz has brought his positive message and soulful, folk-pop sound to rapt audiences around the world through his vibrant recordings, humorous live performances, and philanthropic efforts. Along the way, he has earned numerous platinum certifications for his various releases, made pop history with his record-breaking classic single, “I’m Yours” and “I Won’t Give Up”, racked up 2 Grammy Awards, won the prestigious Songwriter Hall of Fame Hal David Award, has sold out amphitheaters and arenas across the globe, including sell-outs at The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and London’s O2 Arena.

A dedicated artist and gentleman farmer, Mraz is first and foremost a committed global citizen. His impassioned social activism and philanthropic efforts span from environmental advocacy to ardent support for human rights. His own Jason Mraz Foundation serves to shine for arts education and the advancement of equality. Through it all, Jason Mraz continually confirms and celebrates music’s myriad forms and miraculous power, inspiring and delighting his countless fans around the world.

For more, please see jasonmraz.com and atlanticrecords.com.