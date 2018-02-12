JACKSON BROWNE AND HIS BAND WILL PERFORM FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY IN MINNEAPOLIS AT THE STATE THEATRE ON JUNE 19

 TICKETS ON SALE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC: FRIDAY, FEB. 16 AT NOON

MINNEAPOLIS—Hennepin Theatre Trust announced singer/songwriter JACKSON BROWNE will perform with his band at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Tuesday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. Accompanying Jackson on the road in the Midwest are band mates Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (Drums), Shane Fontayne (guitar), Alethea Mills (Vocals), Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Jeff Young (keyboards), and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 16 at noon at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave.), charge-by-phone at (800) 982-2787 and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

