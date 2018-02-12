Bruno Mars At Xcel Energy Center On Sept 11

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – 11x GRAMMY-winner and multi-platinum selling artist Bruno Mars has announced the last set of new dates that will be added to the 24K Magic World Tour, starting September 7 in Denver, CO and wrapping with a massive four-night finale October 23-27 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. The newly announced dates of the entertainment-packed tour, produced by Live Nation, will also feature Billboard chart topping “Finesse” collaborator Cardi B. The highly celebrated tour will also make stops in Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, and more cities across North America. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale beginning Friday, February 16 at 12 p.m. at LiveNation.com . Tickets for the postponed October 30, 2017 Denver show will be honored for the newly scheduled September 7, 2018 show only.* The incredible 24K Magic World Tour kicked off March 28, 2017 in Antwerp, Belgium and will have made over 135 stops across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the U.K after its final leg. The massive outing has sold out stadiums and arenas all over the world, selling over 2 million tickets thus far. The 24K Magic World Tour celebrates Mars’ 2x RIAA Platinum-certified album, The 24K Magic World Tour has been Mars’ first full length tour since his hugely successful Moonshine Jungle World Tour in 2013, an international blockbuster that sold 2 million tickets worldwide across 155 sold-out dates. celebrates Mars’ 2x RIAA Platinum-certified album, 24K Magic http://smarturl.it/24kmagic ), released in November 2016 via Atlantic Records.has been Mars’ first full length tour since his hugely successful Moonshine Jungle World Tour in 2013, an international blockbuster that sold 2 million tickets worldwide across 155 sold-out dates. Mars most recently appeared on the 60th GRAMMY Awards for a show-stopping performance of his hit single “Finesse” with fellow chart topper Cardi B. Mars also swept the awards that night, taking home the seven GRAMMYs he was nominated for, including Album of the Year (24K Magic), Record of the Year (“24K Magic”), Song of the Year (“That’s What I Like”), Best R&B Performance (“That’s What I Like”), Best R&B Song (“That’s What I Like”), Best R&B Album (24K Magic), and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (24K Magic). Mars’ 60th Annual GRAMMY wins make him only the tenth artist to win the “Big 3” (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year) in the same night, following Simon and Garfunkel, Eric Clapton, Norah Jones, and Adele.