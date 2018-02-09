Photo: USA Today

Prince‘s shoes, adorned with “love symbol” charms, his handwritten lyrics and gifts the artist gave to a couple of his exes are among the highlights of two auctions that will take place in the coming months. The RR Auction house, based out of Boston, will offer Prince items from February 8th to the 15th. Items include personal effects the artist left with some of his close friends. One of the interesting items is a draft of the lyrics to Sign ‘O’ the Times’ “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” that the artist wrote out on “Prince”-watermarked paper; they contain an alternate version of the chorus, going “Baby, stop wasting your time/ I know what’s on your mind/ I won’t be satisfied with a one-night stand/ and I could never take the place of your man/ but I’ll try, but I’ll sure as hell try.” The lyrics are estimated to go for $10,000. More items for sale here

