Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Spice Girls are getting back together for a reunion tour that will take them to the U.S.

It has been reported, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie C met last week with their former manager, Simon Fuller. Sources connected to the women say the meeting was for “rough planning” and the goal is a world tour that will kick off in late summer.

Sources say the plan now is for the group to hit the stage in England first and then migrate over to the U.S. There is NO plan for a Vegas residency and no plan to record new music.

No surprise … we’re told everyone but Victoria was down for the reunion for a long time, but she has now come around and is “fully on board.”

Simon Fuller, who made a lifetime’s worth of loot as the creator of “American Idol,” will manage the group during the tour. Our sources say he’s organizing the tour because he enjoys the girls and the group.

One more thing … we’re told they’re working on “merchandising opportunities” connected with the tour.

The planning is still in the early stages, but everyone is fully committed and the tour is going to happen.