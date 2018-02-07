Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

For Ozzy Osborne, this is the long goodbye.

The heavy metal icon has revealed plans for a final world tour that will span two years.

Dubbed “No More Tours 2,” the jaunt will kick off on August 30, and the first North American leg will run through October 13 in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers,” Osbourne said in a press statement. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

While the tour will mark the end of Osbourne’s global touring life, he will continue to perform “select live shows” beyond the two-year run.

See the first leg of dates below.

8/30 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

9/1 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

9/4 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

9/6 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/8 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre

9/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/12 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

9/14 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

9/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Center

9/21 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

9/26 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

9/28 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/2 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

10/6 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/9 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

