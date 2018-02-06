Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Rock or Bust cycle was a difficult one for AC/DC, with a number of changes coming throughout the run. The biggest of them all came when Brian Johnson was forced to step away from the band or face permanent hearing loss. But Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose stepped in to help finish out touring support of the album and his addition was widely praised. But with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the band’s future, what exactly will happen with AC/DC moving forward?

There is some hope of an AC/DC future according to well-connected journalist Murray Engleheart, who recently posted via social media, “Speculate all you want but I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: AC/DC will continue with Axl on vocals – new album, touring, the whole nine yards. What was a massive gamble by Angus turned out to be an equally enormous triumph that has set the scene for the future.”

Though it was a tumultuous promotional cycle for the album, the moves AC/DC made to keep their rock and roll train chugging along seemed to work well. Angus Young kept it in the family, bringing aboard nephew Stevie Young to play guitar when Malcolm Young was no longer able to continue. After Phil Rudd‘s highly public legal matters kept him from continuing with the band, former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade returned to the fold. Rose admirably stepped in for Johnson, and while Johnson has been investigating solutions to his hearing issues, he seems resigned to his time being done with AC/DC, recently telling the Sunday Times, “The way I look at it, I had a great run.” But what remains to be seen is who will handle the bass duties, as Cliff Williams retired after the final date of the Rock or Bust run.

If AC/DC were to continue with Rose, they would have to work with the singer on scheduling as Guns N’ Roses’ “Not in This Lifetime” tour continues to roll along as one of the most successful tours ever. And, of course, GN’R could also be looking at the possibility of whether or not to record new music.