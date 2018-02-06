LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 05: Poison singer Bret Michaels performs at the finish line of the Zappos.com Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon and Half-Marathon at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino December 5, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The race benefits the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)Ethan Miller/Getty Images

We promise mom and dad are all right, they just seem a little weird because they’re freaking out over the newly announced Poison and Cheap Trick tour set to kick off in late May with Pop Evil also joining in on the fun for about half of the dates.

“The all original Poison is headlining again this summer. It’s going to be a mega concert and party combined. We will be playing all the hits and bringing high energy rock and roll good times. I promise this will be awesome,” exclaimed Bret Michaels. “My friends Cheap Trick and Pop Evil will be joining us as well as some special guests on select dates. Again, I know all the bands with all the hits will be giving 1000 percent!!! Over the last years, Poison has got to co-headline with some great bands: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, KISS, Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name a few, but I promise again, C.C., Bobby, Rikki and myself together will bring Nothing But a Good Time!!!”

Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen added, “Another Poison / Cheap Trick Tour!!! It’s always been FUN with these guys!” Meanwhile, Pop Evil’s Leigh Kakaty expressed his excitement, stating, “This summer is going to be an exciting one for Pop Evil, that’s for sure! What a fantastic opportunity to bring our live show across the country on the big stage with such legends like Poison and Cheap Trick.”

Pop Evil will play roughly half of the dates on the run, with support on those dates yet to be determined. The 25-date jaunt will run from May 18 through June 24 (see stops below) and tickets will go on sale on Feb. 9 in some cities and Feb. 10 in others. All bands will offer VIP packages starting Feb. 6 and more information can be found at the Live Nation website.

Poison + Cheap Trick 2018 Tour Dates

May 18 — Irvine, Calif. @ Five Points Amphitheatre

May 19 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint*

May 20 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort*

May 22 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

May 23 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

May 25 — Kansas City, Kan. @ Sprint Center

May 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

May 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre

June 02 — Dallas, Texas @ Toyota Pavilion at Irving Music Factory*

June 03 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

June 05 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheatre*

June 07 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 08 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

June 09 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

June 10 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

June 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

June 13 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

June 14 — Hartford, Conn. @ The Xfinity Theatre

June 15 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 17 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

June 19 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Budweiser Stage

June 21 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach*

June 22 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 23 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

June 24 — Allentown, Penn. @ PPL Center

* No Pop Evil, support TBA