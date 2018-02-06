Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Tickets for both the previously scheduled FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD show on Thursday, February 21, 2019, and the new date on Friday, February 22, 2019 go on sale for the general public February 16 at 10 a.m.

A tour Elton John is billing as his last is drumming up plenty of fan interest, so much that a second show has been added to his stop at Target Center.

Tickets for both the previously scheduled show on Thursday, February 21, 2019, and the new date on Friday, February 22, 2019 go on sale for the general public February 16 at 10 a.m. Seat prices range from $59.50 to $249.50. They can be purchased at the Target Center box office, online at www.AXS.com, or by phone at 1-888-9-AXS-TIX.