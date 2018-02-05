(Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images)

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – MAN OF THE WOODS TOUR

Xcel Energy Center – Sep 28

Tickets on sale Mon, Feb 12 at 10a

Following the release of his highly anticipated album Man of the Woods and his epic Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. The Man Of The Woods Tour dates, as well as a second leg of North American dates due to sell out shows. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin and more.

In addition to second shows already announced in 10 North American cities, Timberlake will add a new fall leg with an additional 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada including second and third shows in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta and Memphis. A slew of new cities have also been announced for the new leg including Milwaukee, Saint Paul, Portland, Lexington, Buffalo, New Orleans, Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Charlotte, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Denver, Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City and Ottawa.

The Man Of The Woods Tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates. Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing kicks off March 13 in Toronto.

Timberlake’s fourth studio album Man Of The Woods was released on Friday, Feb. 2. Yesterday, he performed for the third time at the most watched musical event of the year, the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Timberlake’s last tour was the critically acclaimed The 20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public. In North America for dates on sale to the general public on Monday, Feb. 12, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 7 starting at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. local time. For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, Feb. 19, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. local time and for dates on sale to the general public on Feb. 26, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. local time. In Europe (where applicable) for dates going on sale Monday, Feb. 12 the American Express presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 7 starting at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. local time (Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. local time in France). In the United Kingdom, the American Express presale begins Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.

Members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club are also eligible for presale ticket purchase. For complete The Man Of The Woods Tour VIP packages information or to purchase, visit https://vip.justintimberlake.com/

At every U.S. stop on The Man Of The Woods Tour there will be a VIP Verizon Up section, putting customers up close and personal to the stage and JT. Verizon Up, the company’s loyalty program, is all about thanking customers through everyday rewards and exclusive experiences, like getting closer to the artists they love – including Justin Timberlake.

For Complete Tour, Ticket and VIP Package Information visit: JustinTimberlake.com.