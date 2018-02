Applebee’s is at it again.

After doing dollar margs and dollar Long Islands last fall, they’re keeping their customers drunk and happy all month long with 1$ Bahama Mamas, affectionately named Dollarmamas.

However, according to Applebee’s, “their new drink is made with white rum and Applebee’s new, proprietary mix of pineapple, lime, and orange juices with hints of coconut and cherry.”