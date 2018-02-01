Photo: Michelle Shiers

By Hayden Wright

Stone Temple Pilots conducted an extensive search for their new lead singer, Jeff Gutt, who was a contestant on the TV music performance show “X-Factor” and in November the band introduced the singer to their fans with the new song “Meadow” and followed with “Never Enough.”

Now, STP have released “Roll Me Under,” an energetic rocker that showcases Gutt’s powerful melodic vocal style.

Gutt is the third singer for the band following original vocalist Scot Weiland before his death in 2015 and briefly with Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington for an EP and a tour.

“We are thrilled about what lies ahead,” guitarist Dean DeLeo said in a statement. The best way for us to honor our past is to keep making new music.”

“‘Roll Me Under’ was one of the first songs I wrote for the album, and one of the first Jeff sang on too,” bassist Robert DeLeo told Rolling Stone. “Those riffs have been kicking around in my head for years, and it felt like the right time to record and perform it.”

Listen to “Roll Me Under” here: