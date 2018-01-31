(Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake is NOT making a country album. I repeat, NOT making a country album.

Despite what the media continues to report, what Justin’s new album Man of the Woods and its promotion seem to imply and what a (non-country) duet with Chris Stapleton had us all thinking, it’s not going to happen. In this new Twitter video, Justin sets the record straight.

“By the way, the album is named after my son. His name means ‘Of the Woods,’ so stop telling me I’m making a country album.”