NFL ANNOUNCES SUPER BOWL SCREENING PROCEDURES FOR FANS AT U.S. BANK STADIUM

Security screening at U.S. Bank Stadium will be significantly heightened for Super Bowl LII.

Screening on gameday begins at 1:00 p.m. CT. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays and assist in the entrance of all spectators. Fans should dress warmly as they will be outside prior to passing through security.

To provide a safe environment and to expedite fan entry into the stadium, the NFL limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium. Visit nfl.com/allclear for more details. All items carried by spectators will be carefully inspected and potentially not permitted into the stadium.

Consistent with all NFL games, the NFL strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bag to the Super Bowl, but if necessary, those outlined below are permissible:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after thorough inspection at a gate designated for this purpose

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses or clutches larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags/draw string bags that are not clear or exceed 12” x 6” x 12”, luggage of any kind, computer bags, binocular cases and camera bags, and large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers.

(over)

Prohibited Items at Super Bowl LII

(The following list is a guide only. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.)

Alcohol* (unless purchased at an NFL venue)

Animals (except assistive animals)

Banners, signs (objects that obstructs views of others)

Battery operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc.)

Beach balls or inflatable devices (balloons)

Beverage* (unless purchased at an NFL venue)

Camcorders

Cigarettes, e-cigarettes, all smoking devices

Containers of any type (aerosol cans, coolers, bottles)

Drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)

Food* (unless purchased at an NFL venue)

Footballs

Fireworks

Frisbees

Illegal substances

Laptop computers

Laser lights and pointers

Mace / pepper spray

Motorized scooters and skateboards (with the exception of ADA scooters)

Noisemakers and horns

Poles, sticks, missile like objects of any kind

Selfie sticks

Strollers

Tripods

Umbrellas

Firearms, weapons, knives and explosives

Whistles

Note: Prohibited items and items determined to be inappropriate for entry into the stadium will be the responsibility of the ticketholder and cannot be accepted or checked by the NFL, U.S. Bank Stadium or the Minneapolis Police Department. We urge spectators to secure these items in vehicles or their hotel rooms.

Cameras and Binoculars: Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches (6”) long will be permitted. Again, camcorders will be prohibited. Binocular cases and camera bags are not permitted.

*Items purchased after passing through security on gameday will be allowed into the stadium. The cooperation, patience and understanding of spectators is greatly appreciated by the National Football League, U.S. Bank Stadium and the Minneapolis Police Department.