Tool fans are undoubtedly psyched about the idea of the band’s long-awaited album finally nearing completion, but the anticipation may be somewhat tempered following Maynard James Keenan‘s latest tweet.

In a Twitter discussion that Keenan weighed in on, the singer corrected a fan suggesting that he had stated both Tool and A Perfect Circle albums would be coming out. “Only said new APC,” responded Keenan. After more discussion in the thread took place with one fan commenting on Danny Carey and Adam Jones‘ recent talks about the disc, Keenan reiterated, “Not. Coming out this summer. Not.”

