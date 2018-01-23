Photo: Admedia, Inc / Press Association / Calvin Mattheis / USA TODAY Sports

By Maura O’Malley

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards are only a few days away, and we want to know which rock artist YOU want to win big during Music’s Biggest Night of 2018.

The artists nominated in this category—for new solo, duo, group, or collaborative rock recordings (vocal or instrumental)—are Leonard Cohen, Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters, Kaleo, and Nothing More.

Now’s your chance to voice your choice. Tell us who YOU think deserves to take home the GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance!

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.