This morning, Slayer shocked fans when they announced their farewell tour, which is slated for 2018. Tour dates have not yet been announced, but it promises to be a “world tour.” The video annoucnement includes a compilation of media throughout the group’s career, ranging from early posters to recent shots of the band, footage from every era.

“After 35 years, it’s time to like, collect my pension,” frontman Tom Araya said in an interview from 2016. He spoke about his priorities shifting since he became a family man, although playing live still gave him incredible energy. “I like singing and just spitting that s—t out and convincing everybody that this guy is a f—ing maniac. It’s like acting. You feel the lyrics and you show them with your facial expressions, your body expressions, your intensity — I love that s—t.”