Photo: Ian Gavin / Steve Flynn / Sipa USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Journey and Def Leppard are set to co-headline stages at stadiums and arenas around the continent.

Related: Def Leppard Prep ‘Hysteria’ 30th Anniversary Box Set

The 58-city trek kicks off in May 21 in Hartford, CT and concludes October 6 in Los Angeles.

This isn’t the bands’ first collaborative tour, but it’s been 12 years since Journey and Def Leppard hit the road together.

“These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!” said Journey guitarist Neil Schon in a prepared statement.

Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott added, “This tour is going to be a blast! We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!”

In related news, Def Leppard have made their full catalog available via streaming and download platforms for the first time today.

Tickets for the headlining dates go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3, at LiveNation.com. Check out the full itinerary below.

5/21 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

5/23 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

5/25 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

5/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

5/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

5/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

6/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

6/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

6/05 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

6/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

6/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

6/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

6/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

6/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

7/01 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

7/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7/06 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

7/07 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

7/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

7/11 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

7/13 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

7/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

7/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

7/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

7/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

7/21 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

7/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

7/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

7/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

7/28 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

8/11 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/15 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

8/17 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

8/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

8/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

8/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

8/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

8/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

8/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

8/31 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

9/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

9/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

9/21 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

9/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/26 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

9/28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

9/29 – Seattle, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

10/01 – Vancouver, @ BC Rogers Arena

10/04 – Sacramento, @ CA Golden 1 Center

10/06 – Los Angeles, @ CA The Forum

Never miss a tour date from Journey with Eventful.

Never miss a tour date from Def Leppard with Eventful.