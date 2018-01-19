(Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

The long anticipated official Beastie Boys memoir is expected to finally see a 2018 release. With surviving members Mike D and Ad-Rock starting work on the book in 2013, Mike D. has confirmed the still-untitled memoir will come out in the fall.

The Beastie Boys ended after the 2012 death of Adam “MCA” Yauch. Rather than continue as two-thirds of a group, the remaining Beasties focused on honoring Yauch’s legacy and implementing his wishes that no Beastie Boys music would be used for advertising purposes.

Though the Beastie Boys memoir was originally intended to come out in 2015, it was obvious to Mike D and Ad-Rock that more work needed to be done. “Like many things we embark on, there are many false starts and, honestly, directions we went in that we realized were not the directions we should be going in, but it’s gonna be coming out in the fall of this year,” Mike D said in a recent interview on Apple Music

“To tell our story, we have to give the cultural history of where we came from,” he explained. “So New York City in the ’80s, you had all this incredible, exciting music, art, film. All of that sort of has to converge to be able to explain. We just had the good fortune of being around all of it, so I think that’s No. 1.”

Mike D also claims “it will be unlike any other music book” in terms of how it’s written. “I think a lot of times when I read a band book or I watch a music documentary, maybe I’m just kind of ADD, I get a little bored. But actually, I don’t think they do the subject matter justice because it’s kinda surreal what happens in bands’ lives, so you kind of have to use all dimensions to tell the story more accurately.”

No official release date or publishing information had been unveiled yet, but keep your eyes open for the Beasties memoir this fall.