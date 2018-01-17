Delish– These days, you can buy a subscription box for just about anything. Beauty products, books, wine, and now, all things Oreo. The cookie brand is selling a “Cookie Club” subscription through Amazon, ensuring cookie deliveries every month. Each box comes with two Oreo snacks – either cookies or candy bars – that are a mix of old favorites and new product innovations, as well as an Oreo-inspired gift and a recipe card. Some of the gift examples Oreo gave include hats, mugs, and games. You can purchase a three-month, six-month, or 12-month subscription, with each factoring out to about $20 a box. As BrandEating points out, the price is a little high given that two packs of Oreos costs around $6, so the other $14 is going toward the gift and recipe card. Still, it’s a solid gift for any Oreo-lovers in your life; Amazon lets you include a gift message if you want, too.