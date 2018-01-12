Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018,’ Zac Brown Band’s eighth headlining North American Concert Tour, kicks off June 8. The 27-date tour, which will see more stadium shows than any of the group’s previous tours, begins with two concerts at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park, and concludes with two stadium performances with the Eagles at San Francisco’s AT&T Park and San Diego’s Petco Park. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting January 19.

“‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live’ is a reference to the never-ending pursuit of excellence,” says Zac Brown. “This summer, we’ll bring the fans along that journey with us.”

Zac Brown Band 2018 “Down The Rabbit Hole Live” Tour Dates:

^ With OneRepublic as Direct Support

# With Leon Bridges as Direct Support

* With the Eagles

Fri., June 8 / Lincoln, NE / Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat., June 9 / Sioux Falls, SD / Sioux Falls Arena

Thu., June 14 / Boston, MA / Fenway Park

Fri., June 15 / Boston, MA / Fenway Park

Fri. June 22 / Hershey, PA / Hersheypark Stadium

Sat., June 23 / Syracuse, NY / Lakeview Amphitheater

Sun., June 24 / Darien Center, NY / Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat., June 30 / Atlanta, GA / SunTrust Park^

Fri., July 13 / Toronto / Rogers Centre

Sat., July 14 / Detroit, MI / Comerica Park^

Thu., July 19 / Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion

Fri., July 20 / Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion

Fri., July 27 / Washington, DC / Nationals Park^

Sat., July 28 / Flushing, NY / Citi Field^

Sun., July 29 / Flushing, NY / Citi Field^

Thu., August 2 / Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center

Fri. , August 3 / Noblesville, IN / Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat., August 4 / Cincinnati, OH / Great American Ballpark#

Fri., August 10 / Minneapolis, MN / Target Field^

Sat., August 11 / East Troy, WI / Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sun., August 12 / East Troy, WI / Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Fri., August 31 / Seattle, WA / Safeco Field^

Thu., September 13 / Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion

Fri., September 14 / Raleigh, NC / Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat., September 15 / Virginia Beach, VA / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thu., September 20 / San Francisco, CA / AT&T Park*

Sat., September 22 / San Diego, CA / Petco Park*

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19 at 10AM local time. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, January 16 at 10AM local time.

Citi® is the official presale credit card of the “Down The Rabbit Hole Live” tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 17 at 10AM local time until Thursday, January 18 at 10PM local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

VIP packages are also available for pre-sale and general on sale purchases to provide unique experiences like pre-show lounge access and backstage tours.