By Robyn Collins

A new movie titled Proud Mary hits theater’s today (Jan. 12) and John Forgery, who wrote the hit song “Proud Mary” is not pleased.

In a lengthy statement via his official Facebook page, the Creedence Clearwater Revival founder explained why.

“I wrote the song ‘Proud Mary’ fifty years ago, and I was very excited to have written such a good song. In fact, it was my very first good song,” he wrote. “My songs are special to me. Precious. So it irks me when people seek to capitalize on the popularity of my music and the good will it has earned with the public for their own financial gain.”

“No one ever asked me about using my song this way, or even about the meaning of Proud Mary. The movie poster has my lyrics changed to read…. ‘killing for the Man every night and day,” he continued. “I wrote the song about a mythical riverboat, cruising on a mythical river, in a mythical time. Perhaps, the setting was “back in time” on the Mississippi River. It was obviously a metaphor about leaving painful, stressful things behind for a more tranquil and meaningful life.”

“Far from a story about killing people for money.”

The new thriller stars Taraji P. Henson as Boston assassin Mary Goodwin (via IMBD).

