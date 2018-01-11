Two years after the passing of legendary frontman Lemmy Kilmister, another member of Motorhead‘s classic lineup, guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke, has died. Clarke passed away last night (Jan. 10). He was 67 years old.

“We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight…Edward Allan Clarke – or as we all know and love him Fast Eddie Clarke – passed away peacefully yesterday,” reads a post on the official Motorhead Facebook page. “Ted Carroll (who formed Chiswick Records) made the sad announcement via his FB page, having heard from Doug Smith that Fast Eddie passed peacefully in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia.”

Clarke, who was a founding member of the band with Kilmister and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor (who died in 2015), was in the lineup for the band’s first five studio albums. Beginning with Motorhead in 1977 and followed up by Overkill, Bomber (both 1979), Ace of Spades (1980) and Iron Fist (1982), Clarke was an integral part of the punk-meets-metal sound of the group.

Guitarist Phil Campbell, who first appeared on Motorhead’s 1984 compilation album No Remorse, said in a statement, “Just heard the sad news that Fast Eddie Clark has passed away. Such a shock, he will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock n roller. Rip Eddie.”

His sentiments were echoed by Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee, who took to his official Facebook page to write, “OH MY FUCKING GOD, this is terrible news, the last of The Three Amigos. I saw Eddie not too long ago and he was in great shape. So this is a complete shock. Me and Eddie always hit it off great. I was looking forward to seeing him in the UK this summer when we around with the Scorps…Now Lem and Philty can jam with Eddie again, and if you listen carefully I’m sure you´ll hear them, so watch out!!! My thoughts go out to Eddie´s family and close ones.”

“Fast Eddie…keep roaring, rockin’ and rollin’ up there as goddamit man, your Motörfamily would expect nothing less!!!” concluded the official Motorhead statement.