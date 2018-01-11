Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

Global rock icons and newly announced Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 inductees Bon Jovi have announced the spring leg of their This House Is Not for Sale Tour, presented by Live Nation. The run will kick off in Denver, CO on March 14 and conclude May 14 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The Grammy-winning band will also celebrate their return to the road with the re-release of This House Is Not For Sale as a new version, containing two brand new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” available via all download and streaming partners on February 23.

“Backstage with Jon Bon Jovi” Fan Club tickets and VIP Experience Packages go on presale beginning January 16 at 10 a.m. local time (Denver Fan Club ticket and VIP Experience Package presales begin January 15 at 10 a.m. local time). American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning January 16 at 10 a.m. local time through January 18 at 10 p.m. local time (except St. Paul, which will be February 13 to 15). From January 12 to 14, ticket holders to Bon Jovi’s cancelled spring 2017 Denver concert will have access to an exclusive “Previous Purchasers” presale to buy tickets to the March 14 Pepsi Center concert for 50% off (while supplies last). Live Nation presales will begin January 18 at 10 a.m. local time and end at 10 p.m.(except St. Paul, which will be February 15). General public tickets will be available for purchase starting January 19 at 10 a.m. local time (except St. Paul, which will be February 16) at Ticketmaster.com and through participating venue Box Offices. Each online ticket purchased will include a CD of the original This House Is Not For Sale. Visit bonjovi.com for updated tour and ticketing information.