A beer-craving barefooted man hopped into an unattended police car in Sacramento to go buy a cold one, according to reports.

Zachary Samaha, 22, allegedly swiped the patrol car on Saturday night before driving to an A-1 liquor store where he bought a 40-ounce bottle of malt beer, from which he took a swig as he headed out of the store, the Sacramento Bee reported0.

Moments later, Samaha was taken down by a local man who made a citizen’s arrest and held him on the ground before cops arrived.

The good Samaritan, identified as Chris Marzan, had spotted the patrol car swerving with its headlights off and then hitting a telephone pole, according to the news outlet.

Marzan called 911 to report the crash when he saw Samaha get out of the vehicle wearing sweatpants and no shoes.

“I’m on the phone with dispatch, I said, ‘Look, you’ve got a guy who just stole a patrol car,’” Marzan told the Public Safety News Network.

Marzan added: “I was concerned that he was going to come out with one of the weapons in the vehicle.”

Samaha made off with the patrol car while officers were responding to an incident nearby, according to the Sacrament Bee.

Police arrested Samaha on charges of vehicle theft and driving under the influence.