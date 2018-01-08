Photo: Joe Russo / Sipa / USA Today

By Joe Hyer

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the road once again this summer for a nationwide tour.

Related: Rod Stewart Announces 2018 Las Vegas Residency

Stewart and Lauper joined forces last year for a joint run that featured 18 dates across the country. The pair will make 22 appearances during their 2018 run.

The tour begins on June 25 in Los Angeles. It will feature stops in cities like New York City and Phoenix before wrapping on September 1 in Seattle.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public this Friday (January 12th).

See the full itinerary below.

6/25 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl

7/24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

7/26 – Orlando, FL – Amway Arena

7/28 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

7/29 – Louisville, KY – KFC YUM! Arena

8/1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/3 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

8/4 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

8/7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

8/14 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

8/15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

8/18 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/19 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/22 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center Arena

8/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

8/26 – San Diego, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/28 – Reno, NV – Event Center

8/29 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/31 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

9/1 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheater