Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

The legend who turns 96 on January 17th said in an interview with Parade, “Accentuate the positive, not the negative,” when speaking about the most important things to do, in order to live a long life.

“It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

As for food, and the secret to a long healthy life? She mentions two staples: vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”