Lady Gaga, Pink, Childish Gambino and Little Big Town will perform at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, set to take place January 28th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

To mark the Grammys’ return to New York City, the initial performance lineup will also feature a tribute to storied Broadway composers, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lenoard Bernstein. The tribute will feature Broadway legend Patti LuPone reprising her performance of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from Webber’s Evita, while Ben Platt, of the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, will perform a song from Bernstein’s West Side Story.

Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Little Big Town are all up for multiple Grammy awards this year. Childish Gambino – the project of actor/writer Donald Glover – notched five nods, including Record of the Year for “Redbone” and Album of the Year for “Awaken, My Love!“

Lady Gaga scored two nominations, Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanneand Best Pop Solo Performance for “Million Reasons.” And Little Big Town earned three, Best Country Album for The Breaker and Best Country Song and Country Duo/Group Performance for “Better Man”(which was written by Taylor Swift).

As for Pink, the pop star secured a sole nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance for her single “What About Us.” Her latest album, Beautiful Trauma, was released after this year’s nomination cut-off date.

James Corden will host the 60th Grammy Awards, which will air live on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.