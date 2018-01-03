With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making easier for you, keeping track of all the 2018 releases in one convenient location.

Check back often, because this list is updated on a regular basis. Dates are supplied by record labels and are subject to change.

Upcoming 2018 Hard Rock + Metal Releases:

January 5, 2018

Magick Touch – Blades, Chains, Whips & Fire (Edged Circle)

Shining – x: Varg Utan Flock (Season Of Mist)

Sinistro – Sangue Cassia (Season Of Mist)

Summoning – With Doom We Come (Napalm)

Vhorthax – Nether Darkness EP (Iron Bonehead)

Vile Ones – Teeth EP (Good Fight)

Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse (Century Media)

January 12, 2018

Audrey Horne – Blackout (Napalm)

Avatar – Avatar Country (eOne)

Black Veil Brides – Vale (Lava/Republic)

Bleeding Gods – Dodekathlon (Nuclear Blast)

Centuries – The Lights of This Earth Are Blinding (Southern Lord)

Corrosion of Conformity – No Cross No Crown (Nuclear Blast)

Hamferd – Tamsins likam (Metal Blade)

Heidevolk – Vuur van Verzet (Napalm)

Joe Satriani – What Happens Next (Legacy)

Kayak – Seventeen (InsideOut)

Leaves Eyes – Sign of the Dragonhead (AFM)

Panphage – Jord (Nordvis)

Sages – Sleepwalker (Seek And Strike)

Scaphism – Unutterable Horrors (HPGD)

Tankard – Hymns for the Drunk (AFM)

Ty Tabor – Alien Beans (Rat Pak)

White Wizzard – Infernal Overdrive (M-Theory)

January 19, 2018

Anvil – Pounding the Pavement (SPV/Steamhammer)

Arkona – Khram (Napalm)

Black Label Society – Grimmest Hits (eOne)

Cane Hill – Too Far Gone (Rise)

Deathless Legacy – Rituals of Black Magic (Scarlet)

Hyvmine – Earthquake (Seek And Strike)

Inquisitor – Stigmata Me, I’m in Misery (Hammerheart)

Joe Perry – Sweetzerland Manifesto (Roman)

Lione/Conti – Lione/Conti (Frontiers)

Magnum – Lost on the Road to Eternity (SPV/Steamhammer)

Mare Cognitum – The Sea Which Has Become Known Re-Release (I, Voidhanger)

Massive Assault – Mortar (FDA)

Mithridatic – He Who Lies Underneath (Xenokorp)

Nekrokraft – Witches Funeral (The Sign)

Of Mice & Men – Defy (Rise)

Ozone Mama – Cosmos Calling (Ripple)

Perfect Beings – Vier (InsideOut)

Terror Universal – Make Them Bleed (Minus Head)

Walking Papers – WP2 (Loud & Proud)

January 26, 2018

Accuser – The Mastery (Metal Blade)

Agrimonia – Awaken (Southern Lord)

Alestorm – Captain Morgan’s Revenge: 10th Anniversary Edition (Napalm)

Ammunition – Ammunition (Frontiers)

Anguish – Magna Est Vis Suignah (High Roller)

Black Moth – Anatomical Venus (Candlelight)

Centuries – The Lights of the Earth Are Blinding (Southern Lord)

Dommengang – Love Jail (Thrill Jockey)

Frank Hannon – From One Place to Another Vol. 1 (Self)

Hooded Menace – Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed (Season Of Mist)

Howling Sycamore – Howling Sycamore (Prosthetic)

John 5 and the Creatures – It’s Alive (Self)

Labyrinth – Return to Live DVD/CD (Frontiers)

Loudness – Rise to Glory (earMusic)

Machine Head – Catharsis (Nuclear Blast)

Mammoth Grinder – Cosmic Crypt (Relapse)

Mike LePond’s Silent Assassins – Pawn And Prophecy (Frontiers)

Nebula – Let It Burn Re-Release (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Orphaned Land – Unsung Prophets and Dead Messiahs (Century Media)

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons – The Age of Absurdity (Nuclear Blast)

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals – Choosing Metal Illness as a Virtue (Housecore)

Portal – Ion (Profound Lore)

Slow – V: Oceans (Code666)

Steve Hackett – Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham (InsideOut)

Tribulation – Down Below (Century Media)

February 2, 2018

Don Broco – Technology (SharpTone)

Genocide Pact – Order of Torment (Relapse)

Long Distance Calling – Boundless (InsideOut)

Spite – Antimoshiach (Invictus)

Therion – Beloved Antichrist (Nuclear Blast)

W.A.S.P. – Re-Idolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol) (Napalm)

Wishbone Ash – Raw to the Bone Reissue (Cherry Red)

Wishbone Ash – Twin Barrels Burning Reissue (Cherry Red)

February 9, 2018

Crescent – The Order of Amenti (Listenable)

Crucifyre – Post Vulcanic Black (Pulverised)

Erdve – Vaitojimas (Season Of Mist)

Fight the Fight – Fight the Fight (Blacklight/Metal Blade)

Frozen Crown – The Fallen King (Scarlet)

Fu Manchu – Clone of the Universe (At The Dojo)

Good Tiger – We Will All Be Gone (Blacklight/Metal Blade)

Harm’s Way – Posthuman (Metal Blade)

King Witch – Under the Mountain (Listenable)

Rumahoy – The Triumph of Piracy (Napalm)

Voodoo Circle – Raised on Rock (AFM)

Wedge – Killing Tongue (Heavy Psych Sounds)

February 16, 2018

Angra – Omni (earMusic)

Asenblut – Legenden (AFM)

Barren Womb – Old Money/New Lows (Spartan)

Escape the Fate – I Am Human (Eleven Seven)

Heavatar – Opus II: The Annihilation (earMusic)

Horizon Ablaze – The Weight of a Thousand Suns (Leviathan)

Jinjer – Cloud Factory Reissue (Napalm)

Letters From the Colony – Vignette (Nuclear Blast)

Lurker of Chalice – Lurker of Chalice Reissue (Nuclear War Now!)

Melted Space – Darkening Light (Sensory)

Neal Morse – Life & Times (Radiant)

Nebula – To the Center Reissue (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Novareign – Legends (M-Theory)

Ophe – Litteras Ad Tristia Maestrum Solitude (My Kingdom)

Painted Doll – Painted Doll (Tee Pee)

Pianos Become the Teeth – Wait for Love (Epitaph)

The Plot in You – Dispose (Fearless)

Pop Evil – Pop Evil (eOne)

Visions of Atlantis – The Deep & The Dark (Napalm)

Windhand/Satan’s Satyrs – Split EP (Relapse)

February 23, 2018

Animal Drive – Bite! (Frontiers)

Armored Dawn – Barbarians in Black (AFM)

Black Moth – Anatomical Venus (Candlelight)

Black Wizard – Livin’ Oblivion (Listenable)

Blood Chalice – Sepulchral Chants of Self-Destruction (Regain)

Cabal – Mark of Rot (Long Branch)

Chris Bay – Chasing the Sun (SPV/Steamhammer)

Coreleoni – The Greatest Hits Part 1 (Frontiers)

Deathwhite – For a Black Tomorrow (Season Of Mist)

Dukes of the Orient – Dukes of the Orient (Frontiers)

Huntsmen – American Scrap (Prosthetic)

Ignore the Sign – A Line to Cross (SPV/Steamhammer)

Insect Ark – Marrow Hymns (Profound Lore)

Keiji Haino and Sumac – American Dollar Bill… (Thrill Jockey)

Megaherz – Komet (Napalm)

MGT – Gemini Nyte (Cleopatra)

Nick Oliveri – N.O. Hits At All Vol. 4 (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Spiny Normen – Spiny Normen (RidingEasy)

Tengger Cavalry – Cian Bi (Napalm)

We Sell the Dead – Heaven Doesn’t Want You and Hell Is Full (earMusic)

March 2, 2018

Ancst – Ghosts of the Timeless Void (Lifeforce)

Andrew W.K. – You’re Not Alone (Sony)

Michael Schenker Fest – Resurrection (Nuclear Blast)

Nebula – Dos EPs Reissue (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Oceans Of Slumber – The Banished Heart (Century Media)

March 9, 2018

Killer Boogie – Acid Cream (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Krosis – Solem Vatem (Unique Leader)

Ministry – AmeriKKKant (Nuclear Blast)

Myles Kennedy – Year of the Tiger (Napalm)

Of Feather and Bone – Hymns of Perversion (Profound Lore)

Pestilence – Hadeon (Hammerheart)

Tax The Heat – Change Your Position (Nuclear Blast)

March 16, 2018

Black Foxxes – Reiði (Spinefarm)

High Reeper – High Reeper (Heavy Psych Sounds)

March 23, 2018

Dark Buddha Rising – II EP (Neurot)

Monster Magnet – Mindf–ker (Napalm)

Throneless – Cycles (Black Bow)

April 6, 2018

Hypno5e – Alba: Les Ombres Errantes (Pelagic)

April 13, 2018

Crematory – Oblivion (SPV/Steamhammer)

April 27, 2018

Anthrax – Kings Among Scotland DVD (Megaforce)