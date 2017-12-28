Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Lady Gaga announced a massive Las Vegas residency at the MGM Park Theater that is scheduled to start late 2018.

“The rumors are true!” Gaga wrote Twitter. “I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! Love you little monsters we did it, meet me in Las Vegas!!”

The residency will boast 74 concerts with the possibility of extending the run. Per Variety, the deal is reportedly worth $100 million, with Gaga making over $1 million per show.

Lady Gaga spent much of 2017 touring the world in support of her latest album Joanne, wrapping her most recent North American run December 14th in Salt Lake City. However, in September, Gaga was forced to cancel a South American festival date and postpone the European leg of her tour in order to heal from “severe physical pain” (she’s set to return to Europe in January). Gaga has been open about her struggles with chronic pain and fibromyalgia, discussing the condition on social media and in her recent documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.