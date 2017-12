According to Thrillest, the people of Quebec, Canada put their faith in cheap American lager this year, and Pabst Blue Ribbon has heeded the call. The company released a limited edition 99-pack of its signature brew in the province’s Couche-Tard liquor stores this holiday season, so people of the snowy North can enjoy appropriated hipster beers as much any Brooklynite.

I like this. I like it a lot. Can this come to America now? I mean, we do make the beer…