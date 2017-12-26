Kid Rock is facing a trademark infringement lawsuit from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus’ owner over the rocker’s upcoming “Greatest Show on Earth” tour.

Live Nation is also named in the federal trademark dilution lawsuit, filed Friday at U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. The lawsuit claims that Rock and Live Nation were not authorized to use the now-dormant circus’ well-known slogan for the 2018 trek. Live Nation does not comment on any pending litigation.

“This historic trademark has been an important part of Ringling Bros. for the past century, and it is recognized as a trusted and iconic brand of family-friendly entertainment. The Greatest Show On Earth continues to live on and will do so well into the future. We have no intention of surrendering the trademark or allowing it to be tarnished,” Feld Entertainment Chairman and CEO Kenneth Feld said in a statement.