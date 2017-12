According to ABC 6, there was so much booze being consumed at a college fraternity party that the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.

Police say at the Maryland off-campus house (American University) the air inside registered a .01 on a Breathalyzer.

Officers broke up the party at a house in Bethesda last month. They say eight people locked themselves in a bathroom while another person jumped out of a second story window in an effort to avoid officers.