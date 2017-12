Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Prophets of Rage is no stranger to collaboration, or lending his talents to film soundtracks. On Dec. 22, Will Smith will be releasing his new film Bright on Netflix, which will combine police work with a fantasy world of orcs and otherworldly creatures. In the spirit of unlikely team-ups, Tom Morello has joined rapper A$AP Rocky for a soundtrack cut titled “FTW (F–k the World).”