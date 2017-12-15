Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

We all know Taco Bell is pretty much the bee’s knees, so why not make their own beer?

Sure, Taco Bell Cantinas (which are pretty awesome) have regular beers like Coors and Corona, but they don’t serve a uniquely made for Taco Bell brand beer. Well now they do. In celebration of the new Cantina in Newport Beach, Taco Bell has collaborated with the Huntington Beach-based Four Sons Brewing to make the first-ever Taco Bell beer.

According to the release, Beach Bell is a Mexican-style Amber Lager developed by brewery in collaboration with Taco Bell’s chefs featuring “a unique flavor profile to enhance and compliment Taco Bell’s food and flavors.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live